Behind-The-Scenes Look At Cejudo/Johnson Training Camp

Former champs Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo are training together at Fight Ready MMA in Arizona.

Two of the most dominant champions in UFC flyweight history are now training together. Henry Cejudo has been teasing a comeback to the UFC basically since he retired back in 2020. Now, he appears to be more serious than ever making callouts in several different weight divisions. To get him ready for his return is the man he defeated to become champion in the first place: Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson.

Cejudo put out a video on his YouTube channel documenting the training with Johnson. The two can be seen laughing and having fun, while getting their work in. There appeared to be some teaching, some learning, and some sparring going on. At one-point Cejudo is seen tapping to an armbar from Johnson.

You can view Part II of their training camp YouTube series below.

Henry Cejudo And Demetrious Johnson Are Former Foes Turned Friends

Cejudo and Johnson faced each other twice in the UFC. The first time Johnson was victorious, ending Cejudo’s night in the first round with a TKO knee to the body. Cejudo makes reference to this in the video.

“The f–king knee, I can see how he took my a– out the first time we fought,” Cejudo said. “Your knees are vicious DJ, take advantage of those.”

Johnson is no longer a part of the UFC roster. He now fights for ONE Championship. He was famously “traded” to ONE Championships for Ben Askren back in 2018. Now that Johnson and Cejudo are no longer foes, they seem to have become good friends.

Cejudo is helping Johnson train as he is now doing with many high-level fighters. Recently Cejudo has been linked with helping out Jon Jones, Zhang Weili, and more.