Watch: Sean O’Malley Challenged By “Drunk” Cejudo Backstage At UFC 276

After his No Contest with Pedro Munhoz to open up the UFC 276 main card, Sean O’Malley found himself face to face with Henry Cejudo after “Triple C” rudely interrupted his backstage interview.

Sean O’Malley feels like he defeated Pedro Munhoz after their UFC 276 bout was stopped, but he admittedly wasn’t in high spirits after the official No Contest conclusion.

When being interviewed backstage after the fight by BT Sport, there was a somewhat somber mood to O’Malley’s presentation, but he was soon woken up by the stimulant known as “Triple C.”

Henry Cejudo

O’Malley Shrugs Off Challenge From “Drunk” Cejudo

As O’Malley was being interviewed, Cejudo issued an impromptu challenge to the 27-year-old, stating that he could use a tune-up for his return after his two-year layoff.

O’Malley then questioned if Cejudo was even ready to compete. Cejudo dismissed O’Malley’s concerns and told “Precious” that he “sucks” and could bend the knee any time or place. Triple C then walked away to let O’Malley finish his interview.

You can view the full backstage exchange below.

This legit look like a scene out of The Office . pic.twitter.com/rF8Xq1ua9U — Je Ge (@Jeffgotjuice) July 3, 2022

After this encounter, O’Malley later opened up further about this interruption from Cejudo, whom he believed to be under the influence.

“That little fatass should stay retired. He’s running around drunk in the backstage, got escorted out.,” O’Malley said during his UFC 276 post-fight presser. “He was tripping over things, running into things, looks like he’s on drugs, looks fat. I don’t know if he’s having a mid-life crisis or what.”

Henry Cejudo has announced that he will be returning to competition, though there is yet to be a concrete date or opponent attached to his return.

The name Cejudo has mentioned most frequently, though, is UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling, and he continued lobbying for that fight last week both face to face and over social media:

I’m ready right now Alja-shit stain. Gimme ALL the smoke. You can’t run away forever. You have something that’s mine. Spit shine it nice and pretty for me in the meantime. Triple C is back baby! #TheRealChamp 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/D4WPFUCpLG — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 2, 2022

Now, it appears Cejudo wouldn’t mind fighting Sean O’Malley upon his return instead.

Would you rather see Henry Cejudo fight Aljamain Sterling or Sean O’Malley if/when he returns to the Octagon?