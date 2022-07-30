Chandler Identifies the Biggest Threat To His “KO Of The Year” Status

Michael Chandler still thinks he’s the current frontrunner for Knockout of the Year, but he admits there’s another finish that’s not too far behind him.

The former Bellator champion delivered a seismic knockout in his most recent fight against Tony Ferguson. After a high-paced first round where both fighters had moments of success, Chandler came out in the second round and flattened “El Cucuy” with a brutal front kick.

The 36-year-old was in London for the most recent UFC card headlined by Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes, and Chandler was asked how his own KO stood up to another one from local-favorite Molly McCann.

“That’s so funny actually, ’cause I just did an appearance yesterday,” Chandler said. “And I love being here in London obviously. And everybody (here) obviously big Paddy fans, big Tom Aspinall fans, big ‘Meatball’ Molly fans. And yeah, I do belive that spinning back elbow clean KO was absolutely amazing.”

Molly McCann Elbows Luana Carolina At UFC London 1

Molly McCann set the London crowd into a frenzy earlier this year when she finished Luana Carolina with a spinning back fist. “Meatball” very nearly managed to recreate that finish against Hannah Goldy at the most recent UFC London but ended up needing to land a flurry of follow-up punches for her third-straight victory.

Chandler Still Expects KO Of The Year Honors

While Chandler acknowledged how impressive McCann’s win over Carolina was, he’s still hoping his own victory over Ferguson will stand as the year’s top highlight.

“I hope my knockout holds on as KO of the Year, ’cause I like to collect the awards here inside the UFC. But, she’s definitely nipping at my heels. I think it’s definitely her and I as the #1 and #1A Knockout of the Year thus far. But we’re only in July, so we’ll see. There’s definitely a lot of time left inside the Octagon for these fighters.”

Chandler is currently 2-2 in the UFC since joining the promotion in 2021. His win over Ferguson snapped a 2-fight losing streak that included a failed lightweight title bid against Charles Oliveira in Chandler’s second UFC bout.

Although nothing has been officially confirmed, there’s been considerable discussion about a potential fight between Chandler and fellow top lightweight Dustin Poirier.

What do you think of Chandler’s claim that McCann is right behind him in the current running for Knockout of the Year?