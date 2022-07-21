Chandler Reveals How Long He’ll Be Willing To Wait For McGregor

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler isn’t willing to wait much longer for word on Conor McGregor‘s health status.

Chandler’s stock has risen in a big way since a vicious knockout of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 earlier this year. He called out McGregor, along with Charles Oliveira, following the victory.

Chandler hasn’t given up hope on a potential fight with McGregor taking place for his next UFC assignment. However, there are more questions than answers when it comes to when McGregor will return to the Octagon following a lengthy hiatus.

UFC President Dana White has said that once McGregor is medically cleared, the promotion will begin talks with the Irish superstar for a fight. Until then, McGregor’s expected return continues to be pushed back, likely into 2023.

While Chandler still has his eyes set on a matchup with McGregor next, he’s not willing to wait much longer as he looks towards another lightweight title shot.

Michael Chandler Names Timetable For Potential Conor McGregor Fight

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Chandler provided clarity regarding a potential fight with McGregor taking place.

“We don’t know the extent of Conor’s injury… I think if Conor came out tomorrow, or his management or his doctor came out tomorrow and said, ‘Conor will definitely be back January, for sure,’ and then subsequently, he comes out and says he wants to fight me, I’ll definitely wait until January/February,” Chandler said.

“But at this point, if he’s not coming back and there’s no guarantee that that fight’s happening, to put those pieces of the puzzle together to make those two stars align at the right time and the right place, I would probably have to move on. So, I think me and Conor happens no matter what eventually. It’s gonna happen down the line. I don’t know if it’s next.”

McGregor hasn’t fought since a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, in which he suffered a nasty leg break that forced a stoppage to the fight. He hasn’t ruled out a matchup with Chandler happening at some point in his career, as he admitted following Chandler’s win over Ferguson.

Chandler has also flirted with other options for his next UFC opponent. He recently admitted that he’s been trying for months to get a fight with disgruntled UFC star Nate Diaz with no luck. Instead, Diaz is scheduled to face Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279.

A Chandler vs. McGregor headliner would be extremely enticing to viewers, but time may be running out on the potential fight taking place anytime soon.

Do you think we’ll see a Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor fight soon?