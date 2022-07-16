Charles Oliveira Wins 2022 ESPY For MMA Fighter Of The Year

Top UFC lightweight contender Charles Oliveira has added another prestigious award to his remarkable run in the Octagon.

UFC broadcaster Megan Olivi made the official announcement of Oliveira winning the 2022 ESPY Award for ‘MMA Fighter of the Year’ during the UFC Long Island broadcast. He beat out the likes of UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman, two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison, and UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski for the honor.

Oliveira has won 11 straight fights after an up-and-down beginning of his UFC career. He earned the lightweight title over Michael Chandler at UFC 262 before successfully defending it against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.

Oliveira missed championship weight ahead of his next scheduled title defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274, forcing the promotion to strip him of the belt. He would go on to defeat Gaethje via first-round submission to claim the No. 1 contender spot.

Charles Oliveira Will Face Islam Makhachev For Vacant LW Title At UFC 280

Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira, Photo Credit: Mike Lawrie / Getty Images

Oliveira will now face a tough challenge against the Dagestan star Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280. Makhachev, like Oliveira, has been on an impressive run in the lightweight division.

UFC 280 will take place on October 22 in Abu Dhabi, UAE. It is the UFC’s return to Fight Island after a series of events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oliveira is also the second-straight UFC lightweight to earn the ESPY for ‘MMA Fighter of the Year’. Last year, Khabib Nurmagomedov earned the award.

What is your reaction to Charles Oliveira winning a 2022 ESPY Award?