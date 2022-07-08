Charles Oliveira Reveals What It’ll Take To Fight Makhachev In Abu Dhabi

Top UFC lightweight contender Charles Oliveira wants to be paid handsomely for a matchup with Islam Makhachev in Abu Dhabi.

Oliveira is coming off of a win over Justin Gaethje earlier this year at UFC 274. He was forced to vacate the title after missing championship weight leading up to the fight.

Oliveira is now the No. 1 lightweight contender and is expected to fight for the now-vacant title later this year. A matchup between him and Makhachev in Abu Dhabi has been proposed for October 22nd, but Oliveira and his team have been hesitant to agree to the booking.

One point of contention has been the fact that Makhachev would be challenging for the belt with home-field advantage. Makhachev and other Dagestani fighters have been fully embraced by the Fight Island crowds during the UFC’s events there.

Charles Oliveira Clarifies Stance On Islam Makhachev Fight

Image Credits: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC & MMA Junkie/USA TODAY Sports

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Oliveira revealed what it would take to agree to fight Makhachev in Abu Dhabi.

“So, everybody’s talking about this fight (versus Makhachev) right now, and everybody knows that I was talking about Conor to make money, right?” Oliveira said. “But, okay, if it has to be Islam in Abu Dhabi, it’s all good, just pay me as much as I want. It doesn’t matter if it’s gonna be in Abu Dhabi or even on the street, I don’t care where we’re gonna fight. But there’s a price for that.”

Oliveira also called out Conor McGregor following his UFC 274 win over Gaethje. McGregor is expected to return to the UFC as soon as the fourth quarter of 2022, but more than likely could be booked at the beginning of 2023.

Oliveira is open to a fight with Makhachev but wants to be properly compensated for the fight to take place in Abu Dhabi. As the UFC continues to work on the next lightweight title matchup, the storyline between Oliveira and Makhachev is something to keep an eye on in the coming months.

Who do you think will fight Charles Oliveira for the now-vacant UFC lightweight title?