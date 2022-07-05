Charles Oliveira Plans To Challenge Khabib Because He “Talks A Lot”

Charles Oliveira has quite the plan for his lightweight run moving forward.

Oliveira was recently interviewed by AG Fight and addressed the highly anticipated fight between himself and Islam Makhachev. While there have been rumors of a potential fight against Conor McGregor, Oliveira is ready to put all of that on pause to settle the score with Makhachev.

However, Oliveira wants this fight in his own backyard of Brazil.

“If they really want it, they need to chase the champion,” Oliveira said. “I chased the champion, right?! Then I became the champion. I want to fight in December. Do you really want this?! So let’s do something cool. Now I’m talking to you. Let’s fight in January in Brazil? Isn’t that what you really want? So sell it more. But look at this, Khabib, you’ve already tried three premonitions about me and missed all three.

“Look, I won’t say I’m going to submit or knock him out, but I’ll beat him. Listen to this, I will beat Islam Makhachev. The division’s problem is called Charles Oliveira. That’s the division’s problem. It doesn’t matter what they say. If they really want it, I want it, too. Look, forget about Conor McGregor now, forget it. In Brazil, Charles Oliveira against Islam Makhachev. Is this the fight you want? So we will have it. Charles Oliveira against Islam Makhachev in Brazil.”

Oliveira is currently on an 11-fight win streak. Although he’s no longer champion at 155 pounds due to missing weight recently, Oliveira is still viewed by many as the uncrowned king of the division.

As for Makhachev, he’s on a 10-fight win streak and is the likely next challenger for Oliveira and the 155-pound title. Although, no fight has officially been booked between the pair as of this writing.

Charles Oliveira Eying Khabib Afer Makhachev

Oliviera is very confident that he’ll eliminate Makhachev from the equation once they finally get into the Octagon. After that, Oliveira is eying Makhachev’s coach and mentor – the former king of the 155-pound division – Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“I’ll beat him (Makhachev). So who knows, maybe you come of retirement and come too?!” Oliveira said of Nurmagomedov. “Each one says what they want. I am the division’s problem. I have one of the best jiu-jitsu [games] in the division and in the UFC. I think these guys are talking too much. They want to get in my mind, but that’s not possible.

“The guy was champion, 29 wins in a row, and never said anything. He always sold the fight in a good way, really damn well and today he is always talking a lot. If it’s to talk, I’m gonna say it. I’ll beat Islam Makhachev and then challenge Khabib to come back from retirement. It’s the fight everyone will want to see. Isn’t that what everyone will want to see? Everyone says Khabib is f****** tough. I respect him a lot, but lately, he’s been talking too much.”

What do you make of Charles Oliveira planning to call out Khabib Nurmagomedov with a potential win over Makhachev?

