Opening Odds Released For Oliveira/Makhachev Bout

Charles Oliveira is the betting underdog for his upcoming fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 280.

Oliveira and Makhachev will meet for the vacant 155-pound title in Abu Dhabi on pay-per-view (PPV) when they headline UFC 280. It’s a matchup in the lightweight division that many have been waiting on for quite some time.

Charles Oliveira Betting Underdog Against Makhachev

If you plan on betting on the bout, early betting lines from BetOnline.ag have Oliveira as a +215 (43/20) underdog against Makhachev at -255 (20/51) as the favorite. Of course, in many’s eyes, the fight is very much a coin toss given both men’s dominance in the Octagon as of late.

Oliveira comes into the contest on an 11-fight win streak. His current run in the lightweight division has been one of the most dominant in recent lightweight division memory. He owns wins over the likes of Jim Miller, Kevin Lee, Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje.

PHOTO: ZUFFA

At one point, the Brazilian even reigned as lightweight champion. However, after missing weight for his last outing against Gaethje, he was stripped of the title, but still went on the win the fight.

Now, he’ll have the opportunity to regain the strap against Makhachev. Makhachev has also been dominant inside the Octagon, racking up 10-straight victories.

His last four fights have all ended via finish, and with UFC Hall Of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov guiding his career, Makhachev is in a very good spot at the moment.

Regardless of who emerges victorious on fight night in Abu Dhabi, the title victory will cap off one of the greatest runs the lightweight division has ever seen.

What do you think about Charles Oliveira coming in as the early underdog against Makhachev? Sound off in the comments!