Charles Oliveira/Islam Makhachev Set For UFC 280 In Abu Dhabi

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev is set for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The Oliveira/Makhachev matchup was announced during the UFC Long Island broadcast on Saturday. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, July 22.

Oliveira was stripped of the UFC 155lb title after missing championship weight ahead of his UFC 274 matchup with Justin Gaethje earlier this year. He went on to defeat Gaethje via first-round submission for his 11th-straight victory.

Oliveira’s team had recently seemed reluctant to agree to a matchup with Makhachev in Abu Dhabi, where Makhachev will undoubtedly have a home-field advantage. Nevertheless, the two sides came to an agreement over the past few days for UFC 280 on October 22.

Image Credits: Mike Roach/Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Earlier on Saturday, Oliveira tweeted a “pen” emoji, hinting that his next fight had been signed off on. It was later confirmed on the UFC Long Island broadcast just hours later.

🖊️ — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) July 16, 2022

Makhachev, a protégé of UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, has called for a title shot for the past few years amidst a 10-fight winning streak. He most recently defeated Bobby Green back in February in the first round after Beneil Dariush pulled out of the fight with an injury.

Makhachev has also earned wins over the likes of Dan Hooker, Thiago Moisés, and Drew Dober during his current run. The wrestling standout will look to challenge Oliveira’s elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ground game.

In addition to Oliveira/Makhachev, UFC 280 will also feature a massive welterweight matchup between contenders Belal Muhammad and Sean Brady. The full card is expected to be announced in the coming months.

What is your reaction to the official announcement of Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev?