Coach: If Charles Oliveira Beats Makhachev, Khabib Will Unretire

A former American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) jiu-jitsu coach believes that Khabib Nurmagomedov will unretire if Charles Oliveira beats Islam Makhachev.

Khabib decided to walk away from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition back in October of 2020. This was just after his successful third title defense over Justin Gaethje, who he defeated via submission.

In his absence, Charles Oliveira has seemingly taken over as the king of the division. Although, he’s currently a king without a crown, as he was stripped of the lightweight title after failing to make weight in his last outing at UFC 274.

Now, Oliveira is expected to face off against Islam Makhachev, the No. 4-ranked lightweight in the UFC, for the vacant strap in their next fight. However, that fight has not been confirmed as of this writing.

Image Credit: Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire

Charles Oliveira Could Lure Khabib Out Of Retirement

Both Oliveira and Makhachev have been dominant in their respective lightweight runs. Oliveira holds an 11-fight win streak while Makhachev’s sits at 10. One of the biggest advantages, however, sits in Makhachev’s corner, as he’s backed and trained by Khabib.

Of course, the jiu-jitsu pedigree of Oliveira always makes him a threat against anyone he’s in the Octagon with. Should Makhachev ultimately come up short against Oliveira, ex-American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) jiu-jitsu coach Leandro Vieira said in a recent interview that he thinks Khabib could “definitely” come out of retirement to avenge Makhachev.

“Definitely. If Charles beats Makhachev, I truly believe that Khabib would return to avenge him,” Vieira said.

Perhaps a Makhachev defeat would be enough for Khabib to come out of retirement. But the undefeated Russian seems pretty dead set on being done fighting. In fact, he was just recently inducted into the UFC Hall Of Fame.

It remains to be seen when a potential fight between Oliveira and Makhachev will actually be booked.

What do you think about Charles Oliveira potentially luring Khabib out of retirement with a win over Makhachev? Do you think it’s enough to get “The Eagle” back into the Octagon? Let us know in the comments section below!