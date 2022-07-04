Chimaev Calls Out Pereira After UFC 276, Pereira Responds

Alex Pereira appears to have booked himself a middleweight title shot, but champion Israel Adesanya wasn’t the only one who called out the Brazilian following his win at UFC 276.

The 34-year-old picked up the biggest win of his MMA career and put in arguably the most impressive performance of the night when he knocked out Sean Strickland in the first round.

The narrative heading into UFC 276 was that if both Pereira and Adesanya won it would set up a title fight between the two former kickboxing rivals. Pereira held up his end of the deal, and the “The Last Stylebender” subsequently called out the Brazilian after his own victory in the night’s main event.

A number of fighters were impressed by Pereira’s victory, including former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. While “Bones” was complementary of the Brazilian, UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev took the opportunity to call out “Poatan.”

“I’m want to fight with this guy (UFC) (Dana White) let’s make it”

Chimaev most recently earned a unanimous decision win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. “Borz” hasn’t competed above welterweight since debuting in the UFC in 2020, but the undefeated 28-year-old has experience as a middleweight from his pre-UFC career.

“We’ll See About That”

Pereira was asked about the callout in an interview with Helen Yee, but the Brazilian didn’t seem especially interested until after he settles things with Adesanya.

“Well, I’m gonna keep the same line that I always do,’ Pereira said via a translator. “See what’s in front of me you know, what is ahead. Same with Sean Strickland’s fight. People were talking about Israel’s fight, and I say ‘Look, I’ve got this first.’ Right now, I’m gonna take care of my fight with Israel for the title, and then after that we’ll see about that.”

“Poatan” is 2-0 against Adesanya in kickboxing, and the UFC seem extremely excited about matching the two up in MMA.

Meanwhile, Chimaev has no shortage of challengers at his current weight class, and the UFC’s #3-ranked welterweight is likely close to a title shot of his own.

What’s your reaction to Chimaev calling out Pereira and the Brazilian’s response?