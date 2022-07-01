EXCLUSIVE | Chris Curtis Rips “Snake” Joaquin Buckley For Callout

UFC middleweight Chris Curtis is not happy with Joaquin Buckley calling him out following his win at UFC Vegas 57.

Curtis earned a unanimous decision win over Rodolfo Vieira at UFC Vegas 57 this past weekend. He has won eight fights in a row and appears to be one win away from a spot in the middleweight rankings.

Buckley, another up-and-coming prospect in the middleweight division, called out Curtis following his victory. The two used to train together at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas.

Give Me Chris Curtis Next 👊🏿#UFCVegas57 — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) June 26, 2022

Chris Curtis: We Were Warned About Buckley

During an exclusive interview with MMA News, Curtis went off on Buckley for calling him out after recently training together.

“When Buckley came to Xtreme [Couture], the gym owners messaged us ‘be careful, dude’s a fuckin snake’,” Curtis said. “He was a cool dude, he had a fight coming up so I helped him get ready for his fight. If you’re in the gym, you’re a friend. Next thing I know he got butthurt because I trained with Albert [Duraev], his last opponent, like ‘you trained him to get ready for me!’ and I’m like ‘bro I got my own fight to worry about and he’s the best partner’.

“So the coaches warned us that he was a fuckin’ snake…we tried to offer him a hand, he’s a fuckin’ snake. So, fuck Joaquin Buckley. My goal is to get a number next to my name and I don’t care what he’s doing, I’m ranked higher than Joaquin Buckley on any poll anywhere. Any rankings, anywhere. So I’m not worried about Joaquin Buckley, he doesn’t exist on my radar.

“If he wants to go clout chasing and he’s special, he can go hang in the dark by himself. No one gives a fuck about Joaquin Buckley.”

Curtis made his UFC debut back at UFC 268 last November, earning a first-round knockout over Phil Hawes. He followed it up with back-to-back wins over Brendan Allen and Vieira.

Curtis finally got his shot in the Octagon following an appearance on Dana White‘s Contender Series in 2018, along with a stint in the PFL. He also faced the likes of former PFL champion Ray Cooper III and UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad earlier in his career.

Buckley has won three in a row, including most recently against Curtis’ training partner Albert Duraev.

The UFC might’ve not considered a Curtis vs. Buckley matchup leading up to UFC Vegas 57, but their recent beef proves that a fight between them could include fireworks.

