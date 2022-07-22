Watch: UFC’s Chris Curtis Humbles Trash-Talking Street Fighter

UFC middleweight Chris Curtis seized on the opportunity to humble a local trash talker over at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas.

Curtis is one of the hottest middleweights in the UFC, with eight straight wins in his MMA career. He most recently pulled off wins over the likes of Rodolfo Vieira, Brendan Allen, and Phil Hawes in the Octagon.

Especially during the current age of social media, there are many fans and recreational fighters who feel they have what it takes to battle against some of the top fighters in the UFC.

After a local Las Vegas street fighter contacted Curtis’ coach saying he could spar with some of the top fighters at Xtreme Couture, Curtis relished in the experience to serve him a harsh taste of reality.

Watch Curtis dismantle the street fighter below.

Chris Curtis Proves There’s Levels To Fighting

Here’s the beginning of the video! pic.twitter.com/LGF0NFVPk9 — Flu Flammin Guram (@FluFlammerMMA) July 22, 2022

In the video, you can hear UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland explaining the backstory. Curtis was battling a man who claimed he had a record of 200-0 in local street fights.

Strickland and Curtis are good friends at Xtreme Couture, and Strickland has had his fair share of viral sparring in his own right. But this time, Strickland played the role of peacekeeper after Curtis and the man nearly went at it again as the street fighter left the gym in the middle of the sparring.

Curtis is set to face Jack Hermansson on short notice at UFC London on Saturday. He’s filling in for the injured Darren Till, who had to pull out of the fight due to an undisclosed injury.

Curtis is far from the first UFC fighter to take on trash-talking trolls and street fighters. UFC welterweight Kevin Holland has grappled and boxed with multiple trolls who hit him up on social media.

It’s unclear if the unnamed self-proclaimed street fighter will return to the gym with a vengeance, but Curtis seems open to confronting him once again if he comes back to spar.

