Chris Curtis Apologizes For UFC London Conduct After Loss

UFC middleweight Chris Curtis has taken to social media to apologize to his fans for his uncharacteristic conduct following a loss at UFC London.

Curtis fell short against the middleweight veteran Hermansson on the UFC London main card on Saturday. After taking the fight on short notice in substitute of the injured Darren Till, Curtis struggled to find a rhythm as Hermansson put on a technical performance in the Octagon.

Hermansson frustrated Curtis to the point of genuine hostilities following the three-round battle. On the UFC broadcast, Curtis could be seen flipping off Hermansson after the fight and mimicking someone running on a track, accusing Hermansson of running and avoiding engagement.

Curtis also posted in a since-deleted tweet that he wasn’t prepared for a “track meet” against Hermansson, referencing Hermansson’s at-times cautious approach in the Octagon.

Curtis, who has competed on other top MMA platforms such as the PFL, is usually respectful win or lose following his fights. But this time, in arguably the biggest fight of his career, he allowed emotions to get the better of him.

Curtis had won eight straight fights entering UFC London, including most recently against Rodolfo Vieira and Brendan Allen.

Chris Curtis Apologizes For “S**t Response” To Jack Hermansson’s Win

Shortly following the unanimous decision loss to Hermansson, Curtis took to Twitter to give his thoughts on his performance and his post-fight antics.

Frustrating night for sure. Couldn't get going. Just felt flat. Nobody ever wants to be the guy to admit it but it looks like tonight I choked. Couldn't make the adjustments and let myself get frustrated. Sucks guys. Feels bad. But no injuries, no damage. A lot to learn — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 23, 2022

Going forward. Wasn't the fight I expected or wanted but from a technical standpoint he had the right game plan and I just wasn't prepared or able to adjust. Frustrating to travel to the other side of the planet to fucking choke in your biggest moment. — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 23, 2022

But we knew this was a big risk going in. Sometimes you win big. And sometimes you are Goose and crash and burn horribly. Tonight was one of those nights. But the love and support from the Fans in London post fight has been great. Tonight I got to play the nail. Dems the breaks. — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 23, 2022

Stupid Jack Hermansson is really a nice guy and now I feel worse. Stupid friendly Jack Hermansson… — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 24, 2022

“Frustrating night for sure. Couldn’t get going. Just felt flat,” Curtis tweeted. “Nobody ever wants to be the guy to admit it but it looks like tonight I choked. Couldn’t make the adjustments and let myself get frustrated. Sucks guys. Feels bad. But no injuries, no damage.

“A lot to learn going forward. Wasn’t the fight I expected or wanted but from a technical standpoint he had the right game plan and I just wasn’t prepared or able to adjust. Frustrating to travel to the other side of the planet to fucking choke in your biggest moment. But we knew this was a big risk going in. Sometimes you win big.

“And sometimes you are Goose and crash and burn horribly. Tonight was one of those nights. But the love and support from the Fans in London post fight has been great. Tonight I got to play the nail. Dems the breaks.

“Stupid Jack Hermansson is really a nice guy and now I feel worse,” Curtis said of his post-fight hostilities. “Stupid friendly Jack Hermansson…”

After fans criticized Curtis for how he handled defeat, he took ownership of his actions and revealed that he made peace with Hermansson following UFC London.

Definitely a shit response in my part. I'm an emotional guy and I let everything boil over. I talked to Jack tonight. Can't take back what happened but I did apologize. It's frustrating to have a big chance and just not perform. But that's on me — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 24, 2022

“Definitely a shit response in my part,” Curtis admitted. “I’m an emotional guy and I let everything boil over. I talked to Jack tonight. Can’t take back what happened but I did apologize. It’s frustrating to have a big chance and just not perform. But that’s on me.”

Hermansson confirmed that he and Curtis buried the hatchet after their heated back-and-forth following the fight. He posted a picture of the two of them meeting up on his Instagram page.

“Chris is a great guy,” Hermansson posted. “We live and breathe for the same dream and I have so much [respect] for him.”

Hermansson rebounded after a loss to Curtis’ teammate, Sean Strickland back in February. He’s been a mainstay in the middleweight division but hasn’t quite done enough to earn a title shot during his UFC tenure.

As for Curtis, he’ll look to get back on track after the frustrating loss to Hermansson with a full training camp to prepare for his next opponent. Despite suffering from the jaws of defeat, Curtis has earned the respect of many fans and pundits for taking such a high-stakes fight on days’ notice.

Were you surprised by Chris Curtis’ unsportsmanlike conduct following his loss to Jack Hermansson?