Chris Weidman Reveals New ESPN Documentary Detailing Planned UFC Comeback

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is still planning on a return to the Octagon after a long road to recovery from his leg injury.

Weidman has been sidelined since suffering a nasty leg break in his fight with Uriah Hall at UFC 261. Despite a setback in his recovery, he is still planning on a return to the Octagon as soon as later this year and is back in the gym training.

Weidman, who has lost three of his last four fights, remains one of the biggest fan favorites in the UFC. He is looking to prove that he can come back and not only compete against the top middleweights in the UFC but return to elite form.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Weidman gave an estimate for when fans can expect him back in the Octagon.

“I plan on coming back, probably late fall, early winter it seems like,” Weidman revealed. “You know, it’s been tons and tons of ups and downs throughout the process, and I haven’t been able to really share with anybody because ESPN’s doing a documentary on me, a big E60 story. So they have the rights to my story. So, I really can’t show what I’ve been going through, which is tons of low points and some high points. I’m excited for them to show that story.

“They’re gonna market it as one of the worst injuries of all time, and (I’ll) just be able to tell that story from beginning to end, and then come back and get a big W in front of the world; help inspire people and let people know, don’t give up on your dreams,” Weidman continued. “Whatever setbacks you have, you can overcome them. Never back down, baby.”

An exact date for the ESPN documentary on Weidman has not been announced.

Weidman pulled off one of the greatest upsets in UFC history by knocking out Anderson Silva at UFC 162. He went on to defeat Silva in the rematch after Silva shattered his leg in Round 2.

Weidman would then defend his title against Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort before losing the belt to Luke Rockhold at UFC 194. He’s faced some of the top contenders ever since including Yoel Romero and Gegard Mousasi.

After shattering his leg, Weidman seems to have a newfound appreciation for competition and fighting. He’ll look to come back triumphantly once he’s cleared for a return to the cage.

Who do you think Chris Weidman should fight for his planned UFC return?