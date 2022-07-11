Conor McGregor Dismisses Jake Paul Boxing Fight: “You’re A Flop, Kid”

Conor McGregor scoffed at the idea of facing Jake Paul in a boxing match anytime soon after Paul’s recent proposal.

Paul is set to face Hasim Rahman Jr. in an August 6th headliner for his next appearance in the ring. He was originally supposed to face Tommy Fury before Fury had a series of travel issues to the United States.

Paul has called out a series of current and former UFC standouts for his next fight, including McGregor. While Paul is focused on his upcoming matchup with Rahman, a future fight with McGregor is still in his crosshairs.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Paul was asked if he felt he was close to squaring up against McGregor in the ring.

“Yeah for sure, I think for me fighting a couple more times, continuing to knock some people out and he has to get active again, who knows when that’s gonna happen?” Paul said of a potential McGregor clash. “I think those two things need to happen and then at some point it’s gotta happen. Why not? He’s a businessman, I’m a businessman. That’s $75 to $100 million for both of us.”

Paul has offered to fight McGregor in MMA down the line as well, despite being non-committal on when an MMA debut would take place. He’s also been at odds with UFC President Dana White over how the UFC compensates its roster.

Conor McGregor Responds To Jake Paul’s Interest In A Fight

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Paul has called out McGregor for a boxing match since the lead-up to his fight against Ben Askren last year. He went on to defeat Askren via first-round knockout before defeating former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in back-to-back fights.

After hearing Paul’s comments, McGregor mocked Paul in a tweet.

😂 you’ve 2 fights and done 70k buys. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 11, 2022

“[LAUGHS] You’ve 2 fights and done 70k buys,” McGregor tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, McGregor appeared to shut down the idea of facing Paul.

You are a flop, kid. A nobody. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 11, 2022

“You are a flop, kid. A nobody,” McGregor said.

McGregor is expected to make his return to the Octagon either later this year or early next year after suffering a leg break against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. An opponent for his return bout could potentially be announced in the coming months.

McGregor boxed against Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather back in 2017, losing via late-round TKO. He was allegedly close to fighting Manny Pacquiao last year before agreeing to the second fight with Poirier at UFC 257.

McGregor and Paul may be on a collision course down the line in the ring, but McGregor isn’t impressed with Paul’s career and marketability during his short stint in boxing.

Do you want to see Conor McGregor box Jake Paul?