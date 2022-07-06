Conor McGregor Praises Nick Diaz For Charitable Deed

Despite whatever differences they might have had in the past, Conor McGregor is praising Nick Diaz for a recent charitable deed.

McGregor took to Twitter to comment on a post that showed Nick Diaz speaking to cancer patients recently, encouraging them to keep fighting and stay strong. “The Notorious” responded to the Tweet by praising Diaz with the comment, “Real fighting legend.”

Conor McGregor has also been known to perform charitable acts in the past. Most recently, the superstar made a generous donation to help send Irish teens to the IMMAF Youth World Championships in Abu Dhabi. And last December, he donated to help a Bellator fighter who was tragically paralyzed during training.

Latest On Nick Diaz Inside Octagon

Diaz last competed inside the Octagon back in September. He rematched former foe Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. It was the Stockton native’s first fight back since January of 2015. He suffered a third-round TKO defeat after opting not to continue after a knockdown.

His last victory in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition came in October of 2011. It remains to be seen what, if anything, will be next for Diaz inside the Octagon.

Robbie Lawlor & Nick Diaz

McGregor, on the other hand, has been going through some difficulties of his own. He’s currently on a two-fight losing streak after suffering back-to-back defeats to Dustin Poirier. The latter of which resulted in a broken leg that the Irishman is currently mending.

He’s expected to return to fighting action later this year or in early 2023. While McGregor has been talking about a potential jump up to welterweight to challenge Kamaru Usman, more likely opponents such as Poirier, Michael Chandler, Max Holloway, or Nate Diaz seem to be where the UFC are leaning.

