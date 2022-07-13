Cris Cyborg Reveals Why She Thinks She Was KO’d By Nunes

Cris Cyborg has revealed her thoughts on why she thinks she was knocked out by Amanda Nunes in 2018.

Cyborg and Nunes clashed in one of the most highly anticipated women’s mixed martial arts (MMA) contests of all time at UFC 232. At the time, it was a Champion vs. Champion contest as Cyborg defended her featherweight strap against the bantamweight champion Nunes.

The fight lasted less than a minute, with Nunes emerging victorious via knockout. It was the first defeat of Cyborg’s MMA career since her debut in 2005.

Cris Cyborg Breaks Down Amanda Nunes KO

Taking to Twitter recently, in a tweet that has since been deleted, Cyborg reflected on the defeat, explaining why she thinks things didn’t go her way inside the Octagon that night.

Despite the result, the Brazilian knockout artist is adamant that it made her a better fighter.

“I think all the emotions of being sidelined by the ufc for 9 months, changing managers, even discover the venue had been moved from Vegas to LA made me fight too aggressive and abandon the game plan. The fight made me a better fighter and woman today though.”

Cyborg has not suffered defeat since her loss to Nunes. She’s racked up a six-fight win streak, including a move to Bellator MMA. Currently, she reigns as the Bellator MMA Featherweight Champion.

As for Nunes, she recently suffered her own first defeat in seven years. She dropped the UFC women’s bantamweight title to Julianna Peña back in December via submission.

Now, she’ll rematch Peña in an attempt to avenge the loss and regain her title on July 30 at UFC 277.

What do you think about Cris Cyborg and her analysis of why she lost her fight to Amanda Nunes? Sound off in the comments section below!