Report: Cub Swanson Moving Down To BW Against Jonathan Martinez

UFC veteran Cub Swanson is making the move down to 135lbs to take on surging contender Jonathan Martinez at an October event.

News of Swanson’s decision to move down a weight class was first reported by Meni Mayer.

BREAKING: Per sources- Cub Swanson is moving down to Bantamweight and will fight Jonathan Martinez at a UFC Event in October!! (exact date TBD) pic.twitter.com/9RtMld6waU — Meni Mayer (@MayerMeni) July 25, 2022

An exact date has not been publicized for the reported Swanson/Martinez matchup, but that is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Swanson rebounded from a knockout loss to Giga Chikadze with a knockout win against Darren Elkins back in December. Following a four-fight losing streak from 2017-2019, he’s split his last four Octagon appearances.

Swanson will move down to bantamweight where he competed at the beginning of his professional career in King of the Cage. He has mostly made a name for himself in the UFC at featherweight, earning wins over the likes of Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier, and Jeremy Stephens.

ESPN and © Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports



Swanson had recently revealed that his inner circle had encouraged him to stop fighting in the UFC, but it looks like the 38-year-old is willing to work towards another potential shot at title contention.

Swanson will face a tough test in Martinez, who has won three in a row against tough opponents such as Zviad Lazishvili, Vince Morales, and Alejandro Perez. He’s also picked up wins over Thomas Almeida and Frankie Saenz earlier in his UFC tenure.

We’ll keep you updated on an exact date for the reported Swanson/Martinez matchup once it is formally announced.

How do you think Cub Swanson will do at bantamweight?