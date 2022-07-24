Fighters React To Blaydes’ Injury Stoppage Win Over Aspinall At UFC London

Curtis Blaydes secured a reluctant injury stoppage TKO win over Tom Aspinall in the main event of UFC London today.
It was the second such anti-climactic end to a UFC main event in the last fortnight, with fans in the O2 Arena left wanting for what promised to be one of the most exciting heavyweight matchups in recent history.
The injury took place just 15 seconds into the first round when Aspinall landed a kick to Blaydes’ lead leg, before stepping back and falling to the canvas, clutching his right knee. The Englishman remained on the canvas for some time, clearly writhing in significant pain.
The outcome means Blaydes is now riding a three-fight win streak, having secured wins over Chris Daukaus and Jairzinho Rozenstruik earlier this year.
For Aspinall, it was his first loss in the UFC and snaps his eight-fight win streak. Curiously, the Englishman’s last loss in 2016 came after he was disqualified for using an illegal downward elbow.
You can catch the unfortunate ending to the main event below.
Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Blaydes’ TKO victory over Aspinall at UFC London.
UFC London: Blaydes vs. Aspinall Results & Highlights
What’s your reaction to Curtis Blaydes’ injury stoppage win over Tom Aspinall at UFC London?