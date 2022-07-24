Fighters React To Blaydes’ Injury Stoppage Win Over Aspinall At UFC London

Curtis Blaydes secured a reluctant injury stoppage TKO win over Tom Aspinall in the main event of UFC London today.

It was the second such anti-climactic end to a UFC main event in the last fortnight, with fans in the O2 Arena left wanting for what promised to be one of the most exciting heavyweight matchups in recent history.

The injury took place just 15 seconds into the first round when Aspinall landed a kick to Blaydes’ lead leg, before stepping back and falling to the canvas, clutching his right knee. The Englishman remained on the canvas for some time, clearly writhing in significant pain.

The outcome means Blaydes is now riding a three-fight win streak, having secured wins over Chris Daukaus and Jairzinho Rozenstruik earlier this year.

For Aspinall, it was his first loss in the UFC and snaps his eight-fight win streak. Curiously, the Englishman’s last loss in 2016 came after he was disqualified for using an illegal downward elbow.

You can catch the unfortunate ending to the main event below.

Tom Aspinall lands a leg kick then falls to the ground in pain, ending the #UFCLondon main event.



Curtis Blaydes wins via TKO. pic.twitter.com/GDJcOmyXHW — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 23, 2022

Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Blaydes’ TKO victory over Aspinall at UFC London.

Unfortunate ending to #UFCLondon , hope Aspinal recovers well.

Put some DAMN respect on CURTIS name. — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) July 23, 2022

DAMN I hope it's not a ACL or MCL. 😰 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) July 23, 2022

I just saw a clip of Tom Aspinall's injury. I wish him a quick recover. God bless you and your family. You'll surpass



I know Razon and Aspinall would delivery #UFCLondon — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) July 23, 2022

If Aspinall lost

Somebody cheated — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) July 23, 2022

Great show at #UFCLondon tonight, the prelims were a bit slow but then electrified as we got onto the main card especially from the scousers.

Gutted for my main man Tom but this shit happens especially when ur fighting the highest of level fighters… trust me I know… x — D (@darrentill2) July 23, 2022

Damn back to back weeks — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) July 23, 2022

That’s unfortunate best wishes for Tom smh!!!#UFCLondon — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 23, 2022

Two main events in a row like this?! WTF?? #UFCLondon — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 23, 2022

Again…2nd weekend in a row. Feeling bad for both fighters #UFCLondon — Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) July 23, 2022

Got to feel for both Aspinall and Blaydes right now. This was a huge fight for both of them.. 🥺#UFCLondon — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) July 23, 2022

Second week in a row weird ending to a main event I was very excited for this sports crazy sometimes — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 23, 2022

Bro.. that was about to be a banger.. #UFCLondon — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) July 23, 2022

Anti climax 😅. Hope he’s good man — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) July 23, 2022

Is there a main event curse going on right now? #UFCLondon — Ricky Simón (@RickySimonUFC) July 23, 2022

Again…2nd weekend in a row. Feeling bad for both fighters #UFCLondon — Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) July 23, 2022

UFC London: Blaydes vs. Aspinall Results & Highlights

What’s your reaction to Curtis Blaydes’ injury stoppage win over Tom Aspinall at UFC London?