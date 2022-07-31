White Theorizes On The Real Reason For Paul Fight Cancellation

UFC President Dana White has proposed a theory to explain the last-minute cancelation of Jake Paul’s fight with Hasim Rahman Jr.

On Saturday night, Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions announced that the August 6 Madison Square Garden event was off due to both fighters failing to agree on a weight limit. In a press release posted on Twitter, the company called out Rahman for behaving in a “deceiving and calculated manner” and slammed the 31-year-old for his “lack of professionalism.”

MVP alleges that Rahman, a natural heavyweight, has continually attempted to raise the weight limit for the fight. These attempts came after a weight check submitted to the New York State Athletic Commission revealed that Rahman had lost less than one pound in the 24 days since agreeing to the bout.

The cancellation will also see the scrapping of all undercard bouts, including the co-headliner between Amanda Serrano and Brenda Carabajal.

White Proposes A Different Reason For The Cancellation

Now, Dana White, who has long attracted criticism and ridicule from Jake, has shared his thoughts on the cancellation of Paul vs. Rahman.

Speaking at the UFC 277 post-fight press conference, the UFC president chose not to offer Paul a taste of his own medicine, but instead some veteran fight promoter wisdom.

“I’m not gonna sit up here and be happy or gloat that their fight fell out,” said White. “I mean, both those guys I’m sure put in a lot of hard work and a lot of training to get ready for this fight. But I will say this: Just because you’re an accountant here doesn’t mean you know what the fuck goes on here. [LAUGHS] It doesn’t mean that you can run a fight-promotion company.

“I think that Jake Paul probably needs to get some different people around him. If he’s gonna stay in this sport, he needs to be with guys who actually know how to put on fights.”

Image Credits: Graham Bensinger on YouTube & Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

White, who has served as UFC president since 2001, no doubt knows a thing or two about the fight promotion game. And he offered an insight into perhaps another reason Paul vs. Rahman may have been scrapped.

“I think they sold under $1 million in tickets and it cost $500,000 to turn the lights on in MSG,” said White. “That’s what I think. Oh, not to mention the fact that hotel rooms in New York and transportation and everything else is very expensive.”

What do you think about Dana White’s comments on Jake Paul’s fight cancellation?