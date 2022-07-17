Dana White Criticizes Jake Paul’s Choice Of Next Opponent

UFC President Dana White believes Jake Paul might be cherry-picking easy boxing opponents.

Paul, 25, will place his undefeated record on the line when he faces off with 12-1 boxer Hasim Rahman Jr. at Madison Square Garden on 6 August. Rahman, son of former heavyweight champ Hasim Rahman Sr., is the most experienced and perhaps dangerous opponent Paul is yet to face in the ring.

That claim, however, does come with one minor footnote. In April, Rahman suffered the first and only defeat of his career, losing via TKO to James McKenzie Morrison. Even so, with six KO’s to his name, the 6″ 3′ Rahman will be the first true boxer Paul has faced in his career.

Jake Paul faces of with Hasim Rahman Jr. ahead of their August 6 showdown. (PHOTO: SHOWTIME)

Paul has been consistently criticized for calling out opponents with little or no boxing experience. So far, he’s faced former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, former NBA star Nate Robinson, and fellow YouTube AnEsonGib.

Tommy Fury, a former Love Island UK contestant with a speculative boxing record, was slated to face off with Paul in August, but the Englishman was denied entry into the US, resulting in Rahman stepping in.

Dana White Questions Jake Paul’s Choice For Next Opponent

Paul has long been a thorn in the side of Dana White, regularly championing the cause of fighter pay to the chagrin of the UFC President. In return, White has trashed Paul’s fledgling boxer career, describing his fans as “dumb” and has speculated that the YouTuber uses performance enhancing drugs.

Now, at the UFC Long Island post-fight press conference, White has once again taken aim at Paul, questioning the 25-year-old’s choice of opponent in Rahman.

“Well, he just got knocked out,” said White. “Why wouldn’t you go after the guy who knocked him out?”

This isn’t the first time White has called Paul’s matchmaking into question. In March, he highlighted Jake’s tendency to call out MMA fighters well past their prime, noting that he would never do so Israel Adesanya.

What do you think of Dana White criticizing Jake Paul’s choice of next opponent?