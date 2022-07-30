Dana White Names His Under-The-Radar Fight For UFC 277

UFC President Dana White has pointed to a matchup that he feels is flying under-the-radar ahead of tonight’s UFC 277 pay-per-view.

In Dallas tonight, the MMA leader will bring its latest PPV offering to the fanbase, and it features a number of notable names. As well as a crucial fight between top-five light heavyweights Anthony Smith and Magomed Ankalaev, and a similarly important flyweight collision between Alex Perez and Alexandre Pantoja, two title fights are on deck for July 30.

After heavy-hitting heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Sergei Pavlovich set the stage, former 125-pound champion Brandon Moreno and the always-exciting Kai Kara-France will fight for the newly-created interim gold.

That five-round contest will be followed by the headliner, which sees consensus female GOAT Amanda Nunes search for redemption against bantamweight queen Julianna Peña, who delivered one of the greatest upsets in UFC history last December.

But while there’s clearly a whole host of intriguing bouts set for tonight’s main slate, the UFC president has pointed to a preliminary matchup as one fans should keep an eye on come fight night.

White: Don’t Miss The ABC Opener

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, White, who’s made highlighting under-the-radar fights a weekly endeavor on social media, assessed which of the upcoming PPV’s scheduled collisions isn’t getting the hype it deserves.

The UFC chief singled out the lightweight fight between Drakkar Klose and Rafa García, which will begin the prelims that are set to be simulcast on ESPN and the ABC network.

“I’m gonna go with Klose and Garcia. So it’s the first fight on ABC? Yeah, the opening fight for ABC… It is massive (for these fighters to be on ABC). For these kids right now, the Klose/Garcia fight opens ABC, it’s simulcast on ABC and ESPN — it’s on both. To have that kinda of exposure for these kids, it’s so massive.”

If you didn’t know, now you know.

Klose returned to the win column in impressive fashion at UFC Vegas 51 after over two years away from the sport courtesy of a weigh-in push by now-PFL star Jeremy Stephens. And while the withdrawal of Diego Ferreira threatened to leave him off the Dallas-held card, the willingness of one peer has kept his appearance intact.

That’s thanks to a game Rafa García, who’s stepped in on short notice. The former Combate Americas champion was last in action at the same event as Klose. “Gifted” made it consecutive wins inside the Octagon after having his hand raised against Jesse Ronson.

Which UFC 277 matchup do you believe is flying under-the-radar?