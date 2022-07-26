White Hits Back At Critics Of Nelk Boys Donation: “F**k Yourself”

UFC President Dana White doesn’t care what you think when it comes to him and his financial habits following his $250k gift to a Nelk Boys member.

White made headlines recently when he gifted $250k to Nelk Boys’ Kyle Forgeard for a birthday present. This resulted in current and former UFC fighters, along with MMA journalists like Ariel Helwani, questioning the validity of the gift amidst the ongoing fighter pay controversy.

White and the UFC have been bashed in recent years for how they financially compensate athletes for their efforts in the Octagon. UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou and former fighter and broadcaster Dan Hardy are just a few of the names who have White and the rest of the brass hard on the issue.

The Nelk Boys are a group of Canadian American YouTubers who post prank videos, vlogs, and also host their own podcast. White has been a frequent guest on the podcast in recent months.

Despite the aftermath of the gift, White isn’t concerned about how people feel about the way he spends his money.

Dana White Was Criticized By Fighters, Journalists For His Big Money Gift

During a recent interview on The Pat McAfee Show, White responded to the backlash he’s received since the gift to Forgeard.

"ALL THESE PEOPLE ON THE INTERNET GO FUCK YOURSELVES & I'LL SPEND MY MONEY HOWEVER THE FUCK I WANT"@danawhite on gifting Kyle from the Nelk Boys $250,000 for his birthday #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/a0dF1sRGrW — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 26, 2022

“I’m glad you asked me that question,” White replied when asked about the donation. “Let me set the record straight. First of all, all these people on the internet – go f**k yourself.

“I’ll spend my money however the f**k I want to spend my money.” (h/t BJ Penn)

White went on to praise the Nelk Boys for their work.

“If you look at what Kyle and the Nelk Boys have done, those kids have never asked me for anything, ever.

“They couldn’t be better people,” White said of the Nelk Boys. “Kyle has done so many things for me. And believe me the $250K I gave him for his birthday does not cover the amount of things that kid has done for me.

“So don’t count other people’s money and mind your own f**king business.”

White and the MMA media have always had a complicated relationship, and it looks like the recent controversy has fueled the fire. Regardless, White won’t bend to those who feel he should be using his money in other ways.

