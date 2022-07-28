Dana White Compares Paddy Pimblett To Conor McGregor

Dana White is a big fan of rising star Paddy Pimblett.

There is a new star rising up in the UFC, and his name is Paddy Pimblett. Since Pimblett signed with the UFC, it seems that fans and media have been gushing over him. His unique haircut and flamboyant personality make him stand out among the flood of ever-growing UFC talent. And on top of that, he has been winning.

With Pimblett’s star power growing, the comparisons to another megastar have begun. Some fans have been calling him “The Next Conor McGregor” and for good reason. Even the big boss man himself thinks so.

Dana White spoke about his high regard for Pimblett after this week’s Contender Series fights. (via MMA Junkie.)

“This kid, to take about championship stuff right now it’s too soon, but he’s got that Conor McGregor vibe, man,” White said. “When he walks out when he’s in the arena, the way that the fans receive him, the way that the media covers him, the way that the people who search for content.

“So on my Instagram, this is me, not UFC or whatever, Paddy Pimblett’s faceoff, I’ll give you an example. The heavyweights, Blaydes and (Aspinall) did 203K views on my Instagram. Paddy Pimblett’s faceoff did 1.7 million, isn’t that crazy?”

Image Credit: @meatballmolly on Instagram

Paddy Pimblett’s Stock Is On The Rise In The UFC Along With Molly McCann

Pimblett scored his third UFC win at UFC London last week. This was his second appearance on a London card and along with his pal Molly McCann, and the two of them were the talk of the town all week. White took notice of this as well and boasted about the numbers the pair were getting on social media.

“Those two together, they are powerful, man,” White said.

It is still yet to be seen if Pimblett’s fandom can transcend to mainstream media as McGregor’s has, but for now, he is certainly on his way to being one of the most popular fighters on the roster. If he can continue to win and stand his own against the best in the division as McGregor has done, then the comparisons may only grow.

Do you think Pimblett will ever be as big a star as Conor McGregor?