Dana White Reacts To Pavlovich/Lewis UFC 277 Stoppage

UFC President Dana White thinks the heavyweight matchup between Derrick Lewis and Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 277 was stopped prematurely.

Lewis and Pavlovich helped ring in the action on the UFC 277 main card on Saturday. It was expected to be a battle, but the fight came to an abrupt end.

Pavlovich quickly found his timing with his striking and knocked down Lewis in the opening minutes. However, as referee Dan Miragliotta stepped in to stop the contest, Lewis got back to his feet and appeared to protest the stoppage.

The ruling drew the ire of many UFC fighters on social media, with many believing Lewis should’ve been allowed to continue fighting. After many cried foul on the ending to Lewis/Pavlovich, White was asked about the incident.

Dana White Weighs In On Derrick Lewis/Sergei Pavlovich Stoppage

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

During his UFC 277 post-fight press conference, White gave his thoughts on the end of Lewis vs. Pavlovich.

“Yeah, I think it was too soon, but to be fair, Miragliotta’s a great ref. The way that he fell, probably 9 out of 10 people in this room would’ve jumped on him and stopped the fight, including me,” White said.

Lewis has now lost three of his last four fights, including to former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane and surging contender Tai Tuivasa. His last win came against Chris Daukaus last December in a UFC Fight Night main event.

Despite the controversy, Pavlovich has won four straight since a loss to Alistair Overeem in Nov. 2018. He’s picked up wins over Marcelo Golm and Shamil Abdurakhimov since signing with the promotion.

White wouldn’t answer whether or not the bout will be re-scheduled or if the promotion will move on with different opponents for Lewis and Pavlovich. Nevertheless, it’s a fight that many fans want to see run back after the controversial end.

Do you agree with Dana White’s thoughts on Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich?