Daniel Cormier Shares The One Fight That Defined His Career

Daniel Cormier is looking back on one fight that defined his career.

Daniel Cormier will surely go down as one of the best fighters who ever lived. During his seven-year UFC tenure, Cormier worked his way up the UFC light heavyweight rankings and eventually got himself on top of the division. His rivalry with Jon Jones was a huge part of her career and his move to heavyweight and being the second-ever two-division champion are all amazing feats.

Cormier Considers Split-Decision Win Over Gustafsson A “Career-Changing Moment”

After being inducted into the UFC Hall Of Fame recently, Cormier was feeling a bit nostalgic at the red-carpet event. With such a historic career that ended when Cormier retired in 2020, the new Hall of Famer took a moment to look back on his defining moments, including his most memorable fight.

“I think the fight that truly does define me in my career was the Alexander Gustafsson fight because I had to dig so deep,” Cormier said. “I think that I went to a place and I went to a reserve that I didn’t have to show very often. So to be able to get through that in Houston, my first title defense, that’s one that is very, very dear to my heart.”

Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The bout with Gustafsson was his first title defense. The fight took place back in 2015 at UFC 192 and Cormier defended his belt by a split decision. He went on to win five more fights after that in two different weight classes.

Now that his fighting days are over, Cormier is still very involved with the UFC on the commentary side. He can often be seen cageside and in the Octagon for post-fight interviews with winners.

As for Gustafsson, he too retired but he has since returned and is back gunning for a belt in the light heavyweight division. He has his return fight set for UFC London on July 23 against Nikita Krylov.

What was your favorite Daniel Cormier fight of all time?