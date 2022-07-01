Daniel Cormier Finally Admits To ‘Towelgate’ During UFC HOF Speech

Daniel Cormier has finally come clean on the “towelgate” controversy from UFC 210.

Cormier was inducted into the UFC Hall Of Fame this week for International Fight Week. During his speech, “DC” said it was time to be completely transparent, and came clean. Admitting he did touch the towel at UFC 210 weigh-ins.

The weight cut was a difficult one for “DC,” as he wasn’t able to shed the last pound he needed to make the weight.

“Guys, I want to tell you something, because I think right now is the time to be completely transparent,” Cormier said (via MMA Junkie). “I think I may have grabbed the towel in Buffalo.

“I walked back to the back after missing weight by 1.2 pounds, it was 1.2. I tried to give it up guys, trust me, I tried to give it up. I had a pound to lose, they even went and called my wife to try to get me back in the tub. I said, ‘No way, this sh*t’s over.’ She told me, Daniel, just take a hot bath. I go, ‘It’s not that simple.’”

Cormier Makes Weight With Some Extra Assistance

Then, Cormier’s nutritionist, Dan Leith, suggested using a few old wrestler’s tricks for stepping onto the scale.

“He goes, ‘DC, do you remember the old wrestling trick?,’” Cormier said. “I said, can you stand behind me? Because there’s two. You can put your hands behind you and the person can lift you up. He said no, it’s the towel one.

“But do you understand the level of ridiculousness that has to happen in order for that to work? I looked down and could not believe my luck. I am a lucky guy. Even when I would lose, somehow the belt would just come back to me. I was like, I’m a lucky guy.

“So, I look down, and the commissioner’s down on the floor looking at the scale. There’s a second lady. I look down, and she’s right next to him, so I grab the towel like, ‘Sh*t, we home free!’”

Cormier ultimately went on to defeat his UFC 210 opponent, Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, via second-round submission, forcing him to tap out with a rear-naked choke. Cormier ultimately apologized to Johnson for the weigh-in incident.

“‘Rumble,’ I’m sorry, my guy,” Cormier said.

What do you make of Daniel Cormier finally coming clean on “towelgate”? Let us know in the comments section below!