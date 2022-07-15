Daniel Cormier To Co-Star In MMA-Themed TV Series ‘Warrior’

UFC Hall Of Famer Daniel Cormier is set to co-star in an upcoming TV adaptation of the mixed martial arts (MMA) film ‘Warrior.’

Deadline first reported that Cormier is in serious talks to co-star in the series, being directed by Gavin O’Connor. The project is being developed by O’Connor for Lionsgate and Paramount+. “DC” will be playing one of the main combatants being followed in the series.

Cormier will reportedly join ‘Jane The Virgin Star’ Gina Rodriguez as one of the main combatants in the series. Not only will O’Connor develop the project and serve as showrunner, but he’ll also be directing the 10-episode series alongside Adair Cole, who is also working as co-showrunner and executive producer.

The show is based on the 2011 film ‘Warrior,’ which followed the story of two brothers, Tommy and Brendan Conlon, who were played by Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton. The brothers joined the same MMA tournament, eventually meeting in the finals.

Soon after the news was released, Cormier reacted on social media.

I came from Lafayette, Louisiana to the bring lights of the Octagon and now I take on Hollywood! I teased this a while back but now it’s a reality thanks to @paramountplus and @lionsgate !



I am truly honored and excited for this next chapter in my life! pic.twitter.com/7LAP933kmV — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 15, 2022

O’Connor has revealed that Cormier’s character will be a retired fighter who captured both the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles. However, he’s dealing with losing his wife to cancer, being left as a single parent to deal with huge debts and medical bills.

Of course, Cormier actually did retire from the UFC in 2020 as a former heavyweight and light heavyweight champion. He currently works as a cageside commentator for the promotion, also doing work for ESPN.

