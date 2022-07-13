Till Admits He’s At A “Low Point” After Post-Withdrawal Comments

UFC middleweight contender Darren Till has spoken about his feelings and frustrations following the reaction to his UFC London withdrawal last week.

Till, who currently occupies the #9 spot in the 185-pound rankings, was scheduled to make his long-awaited return to the Octagon later this month at UFC London. The home-crowd appearance, scheduled to come against Jack Hermansson, would have marked the Liverpudlian’s first fight since a devastating headline loss to Derek Brunson last September.

But with just over two weeks to go until he was slated to make the walk inside The O2, it was announced that “The Gorilla” has withdrawn through a lingering knee injury, which he first suffered prior to UFC Vegas 36 in 2021.

Be back stronger 👍🏻 thanks for messages of support everyone… pic.twitter.com/Ms9kZW72ZR — D (@darrentill2) July 7, 2022

Till’s forced absence was immediately met with the usual wave of trolls and detracting comments that tend to surround a withdrawal, even in spite of the Englishman posting footage of his knee being drained on social media.

Now, during an appearance on Blockasset’s BLOCKPARTY podcast, Till has lifted the lid on how the comments of some in the MMA community has affected him.

“It’s just so frustrating, man. I just know me potential and everyone around me knows it as well,” Till said. “It’s just so frustrating at this point in my career. I’m happy for the way English MMA is going, to see all these up-and-comers… But it’s so f*cking frustrating for me at the same time.

“It’s just such a f*cking depressing time for me at the moment. Listen, trolls don’t bother me, but it’s these f*cking comments and all these, even fighters, are like, ‘Ah, he’s pulled out.’ It’s like, mate, come to the gym and I will f*cking take you out,” Till added. “It’s just so frustrating for me right now, it really is. I’m just at a f*cking low point.”

Darren Till Compares Current Feeling To Pre-Comeback Tyson Fury

Till went on to compare his current plight to that of WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury.

While “The Gypsy King” currently sits atop the mountain, potentially retired, with gold in his possession and an incredibly successful few years, he went through dark times between 2016 and 2018, with drug usage and excessive alcohol consumption contributing to a period of depressing.

While he noted that he hasn’t fallen to the point where he’s relying on substances, Till did see similarities between his current low point and Fury’s past struggles.

“I’ve like, took this little bit of mentality now, that I feel like I’m in a Tyson Fury moment,” Till said. “You know when he was going through that depressed stage for like a year or two? I feel like that’s where I’m at now. Obviously, I’m not drinking and taking drugs. That’s not my way, but I still feel like that.

“Honestly, I’m not about this new age of like, ‘Oh I’m depressed, mental health,’ and all that bulls*t. I come from a different era. But it just makes you feel so f*cking low, sh*t like this man,” Till concluded.

With that, Till will be hoping to mount a similar comeback to Fury when he returns to the Octagon. For now, though, he’ll be focusing on recovery and watching the in-form Chris Curtis replace him at July 23’s UFC London event.

Do you think Darren Till can return to title contention in the UFC?