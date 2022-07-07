Darren Till Releases First Comments After UFC London Withdrawal

UFC middleweight Darren Till has spoken out for the first time since it was announced he had to withdraw from his upcoming UFC London bout.

Earlier this week, Till withdrew from his originally scheduled fight against Jack Hermansson due to an undisclosed injury. The fight was slated to take place as the co-main event on the upcoming UFC London card on July 23rd.

Till hasn’t fought in the Octagon since a loss to Derek Brunson last September. He’s been training with Khamzat Chimaev in Sweden to prepare for his 185lb return in 2022.

But fans will have to wait a bit longer for Till to attempt to get back on track in his MMA career.

Darren Till Issues Statement On UFC London Withdrawal

In a recent tweet, Till thanked his fans for the support amidst his recovery from injury.

“Be back stronger,” Till tweeted. “Thanks for messages of support everyone…”

Till will be replaced by upstart contender Chris Curtis, who has won eight in a row and most recently earned wins over Rodolfo Vieira and Brendan Allen. It’s unclear how long Till will be sidelined with his injury.

Till made the move from welterweight to middleweight in 2019, earning a split decision over Kelvin Gastelum in his first fight a 185lbs. He’s lost back-to-back fights to Brunson and former champion Robert Whittaker since then.

Till will look to potentially return to the Octagon by the end of 2022 and get back in the win column at middleweight.

Who do you want Darren Till to face in his eventual UFC return?