Chris Curtis Replaces Darren Till Against Hermansson At UFC London

Darren Till has pulled out of his UFC London bout against Jack Hermansson due to an undisclosed injury.

ESPN was the first to reveal the news on Wednesday that Till is off of the July 23 card. Till was set to return to action after a long layoff due to injury. The #9-ranked middleweight last fought in September, losing to Derek Brunson via submission.

Since then, the 29-year-old has trained extensively with Khamzat Chimaev and even cornered the Swede during his UFC 273 victory over Gilbert Burns.

Till, who inked a new contract with the UFC in March, has only won a single fight at middleweight since making the move up from welterweight in 2019. In November of that year, he defeated Kelvin Gastelum via split decision, and in July 2020, lost to Robert Whittaker via unanimous decision.

Chris Curtis Steps In As Replacement

Zuffa LLC

Till will now be replaced with Chris Curtis, who is fresh off of a victory over Rodolfo Viera last month and is a winner of eight straight fights.

Hermansson is currently ranked #8 in the middleweight division, and most of the other middleweights ranked above him have either already fought or have fights lined up.

UFC London will be headlined by a heavyweight bout between Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes. Also competing on the card will be Alexander Gustafsson, who will be making his return against Nikita Kyrlov.

MMA News will keep you updated on any additional updates regarding the UFC London lineup.