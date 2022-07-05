Deiveson Figueiredo Changes Tone On Flyweight Boycott

Deiveson Figueiredo appears to have changed his opinion regarding the upcoming interim flyweight title fight between rival Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France.

The UFC flyweight champion spoke to The Schmo after attending UFC 276 in Las Vegas, and Figueiredo surprisingly indicated that he intends to fight the interim title holder in early 2023.

“It’s all good,” Figueiredo said through a translator. “This fight’s going to happen the end of this month. I’m gonna be there to watch this fight, to see who’s gonna be the interim champion. And then by December or January, I’m gonna fight the winner of this fight. And now I’m training in Sao Paulo with Diego Lima at Chute Box.”

Previously, “Deus da Guerra” had expressed frustration with the UFC’s choice to make an interim title after a fourth fight between him and Brandon Moreno fell through. The 34-year-old even suggested a move to the bantamweight division might be in his future.

Figueiredo reclaimed the flyweight title after a unanimous decision win over Brandon Moreno at UFC 270. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Figueiredo: “Let Them Fight”

The circumstances that kept a fourth fight between Moreno and Figueiredo from happening were never made entirely clear, and unfortunately, The Schmo was unable to get any new information from the Brazilian champion.

“There are a few details that I’m not gonna be able to talk about. But the thing is, the documents that were supposed to prove how bad my injury was were not sent properly to the UFC. So they didn’t know, they didn’t have the proof. So it is what it is, let them fight. I’m gonna use this time to take care of my body to be 100% to defend my belt as soon as I can fight again.”

Deiveson Figueiredo first claimed the vacant UFC flyweight title when he defeated Joseph Benavidez via first-round submission in 2020.

The Brazilian successfully defended the title against Alex Perez, then retained his status as champion when his first fight with Brandon Moreno ended in a draw. Moreno picked up a submission victory in the rematch, but “Deus da Guerra” reclaimed his belt with a unanimous decision in their third fight earlier this year.

Moreno and Kai Kara-France are set to fight for the interim flyweight title in the co-main event of UFC 277 on July 30.

What’s your reaction to Figueiredo’s apparent stance switch regarding the UFC’s interim flyweight title fight?