Brunson Credits Adesanya For Not Being Like Other “Ducking” Champions

UFC middleweight Derek Brunson has his fair share of history with Israel Adesanya, but that hasn’t stopped him from crediting the division champion.

Adesanya defended his middleweight title against Jared Cannonier in the UFC 276 headliner last weekend. Cannonier earned the title shot after finishing Brunson at UFC 271 back in February.

Despite the victory, Adesanya has been the target of criticism by those who feel he’s too cautious and not entertaining during his fights. Some have argued that he doesn’t live up to his pre-fight promises of dismantling his opponents as easily as he proclaims.

However, Brunson thinks some fans should give Adesanya credit for the level of competition he’s willing to face in the Octagon and not running away from potential foes.

In a recent tweet, Brunson praised Adesanya’s strength of schedule when it comes to his middleweight title defenses.

Gotta give Izzy credit for not ducking / picking & choosing who he’ll fight . You got champs out here making arguments why they shouldn’t fight who’s been suggested or the person who makes sense 😂 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 5, 2022

“Gotta give Izzy credit for not ducking/picking & choosing who he’ll fight,” Brunson said of Adesanya. “You got champs out here making arguments why they shouldn’t fight who’s been suggested or the person who makes sense.”

Some MMA fans replied to Brunson’s tweet and felt he was taking a jab at Charles Oliveira, who has seemed hesitant to book a now-vacant lightweight title bout against Islam Makhachev. Oliveira has expressed interest in a fight with Conor McGregor instead.

Brunson and Adesanya had their fair share of bad blood leading up to their fight at UFC 230. Adesanya won the fight via first-round knockout for what was then his fourth career win in the UFC.

Brunson was one win away from a rematch against Adesanya for the middleweight title before the loss to Cannonier. Despite their past, Brunson feels Adesanya should get credit for not running away from fights.

