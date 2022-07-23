Derek Brunson Gives Darren Till In-Depth Career Advice

UFC middleweight Derek Brunson has a few pieces of advice to give to former foe Darren Till as he recovers from an injury that has postponed his return.

Brunson and Till fought last September, with Brunson earning a third-round submission in a dominant performance. He went on to fight against Jared Cannonier in a No. 1 contender bout at UFC 271.

Till was originally scheduled to face Jack Hermansson at UFC London today but withdrew recently due to a leg injury. He revealed that he suffered a knee injury in the lead-up to his fight with Brunson, but it’s unclear if this injury is related. Till was then expected to corner his replacement and friend Chris Curtis, but he later decided against it.

Till has admitted to being in a dark place mentally since a fifth fight was canceled for him over the past two years. It’s unknown when Till will be cleared to return as he looks to get back on track in his career.

As Till gets ready to begin the road to recovery, Brunson thinks Till should adjust his trajectory in the promotion.

Derek Brunson Gives Darren Till Some Words Of Wisdom

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Brunson gave his thoughts on where Till should go from here.

“He just gotta get himself back together, pick yourself back up,” Brunson said of Till. “I see guys, they have a great run, then they deal with adversity and they can’t overcome the adversity.

“As for Darren Till, he’s gotta learn to overcome that adversity. And I would also say go back to 170. He’s not really a swole guy, I know he’s bigger, but he’s bigger because I’m sure he’s depressed so I’m sure he’s eating, sitting down, playing video games eating chips, brownies… I’m sure he’d probably tell you. If you clean up your lifestyle, clean up your diet, dedicate yourself to your craft.. he’s a young guy. In this sport, it’s unforgivable…

“Get on a diet, get back to 170, get a fight and be the old Darren Till.”

Brunson could potentially return later this year after walking back his earlier retirement plans. Before losing to Cannonier, he earned wins over the likes of Kevin Holland, Edmen Shahbazyan, and Till in the Octagon.

Before making the move to 185lbs, Till challenged for the welterweight title against Tyron Woodley at UFC 228. A loss in his next fight to Jorge Masvidal forced Till to move up in weight in hopes of creating a path for himself towards another shot at UFC gold.

Till may not be done competing in the middleweight division, but Brunson feels that Till’s best chance at a belt may come in his previous stomping grounds at 170lbs.

