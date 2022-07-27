Dern: There’s No Doubt Who Is The Strawweight GOAT

Mackenzie Dern gives her take on the UFC strawweight GOAT conversation.

Mackenzie Dern is making her way up the UFC strawweight rankings. She has now had nine fights in the UFC and she is showing the fans that she is not just a threat on the ground, but she is a proven winner. She is now ranked number four in the division and has her sights set on the top.

At the top right now is champion Carla Esparza. Dern is seeking a fight with her but must first get past her next scheduled opponent Yan Xiaonan in October.

Dern has faced some of the best so far in her UFC career, and with the trajectory that she is on, she could be facing even tougher competition in the future.

In Dern’s eyes, however, there is only one 115-pound GOAT, someone who she has never faced and now with retirement set in, she may never get the chance.

Mackenzie Dern Crowns Joanna Jędrzejczyk As Strawweight Queen On Her List

Zuffa LLC

“Oh, for me, she (Jędrzejczyk) is the all-time great so far in the strawweight division,” Dern explained to The Schmo. “I don’t know if anyone will pass that for how long her reign was, how dominant her reign was. And just her whole persona, her character, as a fighter. She had that energy about her, people wanted to watch and see her people wanted to see who could take her out, so for me, she’s definitely the GOAT of the strawweight division as of now.”

Jędrzejczyk announced her retirement after her loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 275 in June. She ruled the strawweight division for three years and defended the title five times.

Now that she is out of the competition at 115 pounds, young fighters such as Dern have one less obstacle on their way to the top of the strawweight division.

Do you agree with Dern’s choice for UFC strawweight GOAT?