Derrick Lewis Announces His Plan To Buy The UFC

Derrick Lewis has big plans for his post-fighting life, but the UFC’s all-time leader in knockout wins isn’t planning on leaving the promotion behind.

Ahead of his main card fight with Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 277, “The Black Beast” appeared at the event’s media day and entertained reporters with his typical sense of humor.

Lewis has always been open about why he chooses to fight, and one media member asked the 37-year-old what’s motivating him now as he prepares for his 25th bout in the UFC.

“It’s still the money,” Lewis answered. “You know, shit, inflation. You seen the gas prices? Shit, what is it, $7, $6, something like that in Vegas?”

That answer prompted a lighthearted follow-up question about what Lewis would do if he won the Mega Millions jackpot, which is when the fighter appeared to get more serious.

“Mega Millions, I’m gonna buy the UFC. Then I’m gonna talk so much shit to the reporters. I’m gonna dog your ass all the way you do us fighters.”

Derrick Lewis: I Don’t Even Like Y’all

The 37-year-old’s response drew a considerable amount of laughter from the gathered media members, and “The Black Beast” couldn’t hide a mischievous smile when someone asked how he felt about reporters.

“Fuck y’all. Y’all talk so much shit about me, for no reason. And I’m sitting here telling your ass the truth. I don’t give a fuck about this fighting shit you know, sitting up here telling me, ‘I don’t think Derrick got it’. Motherfucker, I’ve been telling y’all, fuck y’all. Shit, it is what it is. I don’t care…Nah man, I don’t even like y’all.”

Lewis will face Sergei Pavlovich (right) at UFC 277. (Zuffa LLC)

Lewis appeared to be in good spirits during his media day appearance, and he’ll be hoping to pick up a win against Pavlovich on Saturday in his home state of Texas.

The 37-year-old previously headlined UFC 265 in Houston, where he lost to Ciryl Gane in a bout for the interim UFC heavyweight championship. Lewis rebounded from that loss by defeating Chris Daukaus before losing to Tai Tuivasa earlier this year.

UFC 277 is headlined by a women’s bantamweight title fight rematch between champion Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes. In the co-main event, former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France will meet for the UFC’s interim flyweight championship.

What do you think a Derrick Lewis-run UFC would look like?