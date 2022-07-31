Fighters React To Derrick Lewis’ Controversial UFC 277 Loss

Sergei Pavlovich may have taken just under a minute to TKO Derrick Lewis at UFC 277 tonight, but the win wasn’t without controversy.

After Pavlovich dropped Lewis with a flurry of strikes, the referee stepped in to call the fight. But Lewis immediately rose to his feet, protesting the decision as the Dallas crowd jeered in solidarity. Many fighters, fans and pundits expressed similar sentiment, taking to social media to declare the result an early stoppage.

The win, no matter how controversially attained, was Pavlovich’s fourth in a row via knockout, with the Russian having previously defeated Shamil Abdurakhimov, Maurice Greene and Marcelo Golm. Lewis, meanwhile, has now lost three of his last four outings.

Having defeated the #5 ranked heavyweight Lewis, we can expect Pavlovich to surge well into the top-ten rankings in the coming days.

You can catch the highlights of the fight below.

Sergei Pavlovich gets his fourth straight KO in under a minute ⏱ #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/qLgV2iJq0y — UFC (@ufc) July 31, 2022

Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Pavlovich’s TKO victory over Lewis at UFC 277.

This was a bad stoppage!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 31, 2022

That's definitely an early stoppage — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) July 31, 2022

Yeah get all this bs reffing out of y’all system before next week!!!#UFC277 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 31, 2022

You don’t stop that in Texas — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 31, 2022

A face plant will end your dance . Not a bad stoppage ! #UFC277 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 31, 2022

I’m sad?! The Beast coulda definitely gotten right up and landed a fight changing bomb. Early stoppage 😭 big dannnn miroglosbaba — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) July 31, 2022

Let everybody die first… them stop!!! This is ufc #ufc277 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) July 31, 2022

That was an early stoppage. #UFC277 — Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) July 31, 2022

Hmmmm not sure about that stoppage #UFC277 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 31, 2022

The outcome wasn’t going to change but Derrick deserved a chance to finish. #UFC277 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 31, 2022

What’s your reaction to Sergei Pavlovich’s controversial TKO win over Derrick Lewis at UFC 277?