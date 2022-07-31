Fighters React To Derrick Lewis’ Controversial UFC 277 Loss

Sergei Pavlovich may have taken just under a minute to TKO Derrick Lewis at UFC 277 tonight, but the win wasn’t without controversy.
After Pavlovich dropped Lewis with a flurry of strikes, the referee stepped in to call the fight. But Lewis immediately rose to his feet, protesting the decision as the Dallas crowd jeered in solidarity. Many fighters, fans and pundits expressed similar sentiment, taking to social media to declare the result an early stoppage.
The win, no matter how controversially attained, was Pavlovich’s fourth in a row via knockout, with the Russian having previously defeated Shamil Abdurakhimov, Maurice Greene and Marcelo Golm. Lewis, meanwhile, has now lost three of his last four outings.
Having defeated the #5 ranked heavyweight Lewis, we can expect Pavlovich to surge well into the top-ten rankings in the coming days.
You can catch the highlights of the fight below.
This was Sergei Pavlovich’s fourth win in a row.
Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Pavlovich’s TKO victory over Lewis at UFC 277.
