Diaz Provides Exact Date He’d Like To Be Free Of UFC, Holland Chimes In

Nate Diaz has revealed the date he’d like to fight the last bout on his UFC deal, and Kevin Holland has something to say about it.

Diaz recently took to Twitter and revealed he’d like to fight this month on the UFC’s July 30 card. The fight would be the last on his current UFC deal, making him a free agent after the pending contest.

July 30th

Would be a nice to departure date 🧊 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) July 8, 2022

Diaz has continued to vent his frustrations with the UFC throughout 2022 but has yet to be booked in a fight despite his best efforts.

Kevin Holland Wants Nate Diaz

Of course, one man who has been gunning for a fight with Diaz and would love to be his exiting partner inside the Octagon is Kevin Holland. Holland responded to Diaz’s July 30 date by saying he’s down to fight Diaz in what he calls his hometown of Dallas, Texas.

we tryin to get down in my hometown?! 🤝 #stocktonsprint https://t.co/6gF546pc1W — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) July 8, 2022

Holland has attempted to get the UFC to book him against Diaz in the past, however, he’s indicated that those pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

Kevin Holland has also expressed interest in a fight against Stephen Thompson. Most recently, Holland defeated Tim Means to make his 2022 record 2-0 after also stopping Alex Oliveira in March.

Nate Diaz last competed at UFC 263 in a losing effort against Leon Edwards.

