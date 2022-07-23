Dominick Cruz Open To Fighting Frankie Edgar In MSG

Dominick Cruz could be interested in sending Frankie Edgar into retirement.

After a successful 15-year career in the UFC that included a lightweight title, Frankie Edgar is ready to hang up his gloves. Edgar announced recently that he is looking to back his last appearance in the Octagon later this year in front of his home crowd in Madison Square Garden in New York City. For his last hurrah, Edgar has a special opponent in mind, he would like to face Dominick Cruz.

Cruz is a former UFC champion himself and has been fighting for just as long as Edgar. Now that Edgar is fighting at bantamweight, it seems the chance to fight each other is too much to pass up on either side.

“You know, I wouldn’t say no to Frank Edgar. He’s a legend in the sport. That guy, he’s done a lot and you know just thinking about it, he’s done so much. You got these new up-and-comers that people don’t know him real well,” Cruz explained to The Schmo. “He just wants to fight somebody that’s known that can get people to watch and I’ve been around for a long time. He’s been around for a long time. So, I know where it comes from me and Frankie have always been cool. So I got no beef with him.”

Dominick Cruz Would Be Open To A Fight In MSG But The Title Is His Focus

Dominick Cruz has had a career of ups and downs. He came into the UFC back in 2011 as the bantamweight champion after holding the WEC belt. He successfully defended the belt twice, but a string of injuries kept him out of the cage for a few years.

In 2016, he returned and won the belt again. After losing it to Cody Garbrandt, the injuries arose again, and Cruz was out for another few years. Now he is back and healthy and looking to make one more run at the title.

He currently has a bout set against #5-ranked Marlon Vera that is set to take place on Aug. 13, and a win should put him in the top five. Even though Edgar is ranked in the number 12 spot, the respect for this legend of the sport would have Cruz willing to oblige his last UFC request.

Would you like to see Frankie Edgar go out against Dominick Cruz at MSG?