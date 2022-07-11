Donald Cerrone Gives Advice To Next Generation Of “Cowboys”

Donald Cerrone has some advice for all the future generation of “Cowboys” after him.

Cerrone announced his retirement from MMA this month following his submission loss to Jim Miller. It marks the end of an era for MMA and the UFC, as Cerrone is one of the last of a dying breed.

Throughout his career, Cerrone has been known as a fighter ready to take on anyone at any time, no matter how long ago he fought last. Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Cerrone offered his advice to young fighters who want to follow in his footsteps with the “anyone any place” mentality.

“All the guys I train with and I work with, I tell them to fight anybody,” Cerrone said. “Fight, fight, fight — fight anybody. Don’t pick the fights. You can’t say you want to be like that, and then when it comes time to be like that, not be like that because, I grew up fighting it was just like I would just fight and fight and fight — like my management had the easiest job ever.

“He was just like, ‘We got you booked next week,’ That’s it, like, go. Who? Don’t care. Next, next next. See that with a lot of these guys now where they are trying to pick the right fight, and it even works on both sides. Maybe if you’re okay with it, that other side, that camp is maybe like, ‘Oh that’s not a good fight for us’ and they don’t take it.

“It’s a dangerous, weird sport right now. But like I tell these guys, just keep fighting your ass off man. Be a showman.”

Cerrone ends his career on a six-fight losing streak. His last win came against Al Iaquinta back in 2019. He’s a former UFC lightweight title challenger and one of the winningest fighters in promotion history.

