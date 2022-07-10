Jim Miller Names His Favorite Donald Cerrone Career Highlight

UFC lightweight Jim Miller has a lot of respect for Donald Cerrone and what he contributed throughout his career in the Octagon.

Miller defeated Cerrone via second-round submission at UFC 276 one week ago. He has now won three in a row, including most recently against Nikolas Motta and Erick Gonzalez.

Following the loss to Miller, Cerrone announced his retirement following a professional MMA career that spanned nearly two decades. He made his UFC debut back at UFC 89 and fought some of the top contenders at lightweight during his Octagon tenure.

There are many memorable moments from Cerrone’s time competing in the UFC, but one specific highlight sticks out the most to Miller.

Jim Miller Reflects On His Favorite Donald Cerrone UFC Moment

In his UFC 276 post-fight press conference, Miller named his favorite moment of Cerrone’s time in the UFC.

“His knockout against Rick Story was probably one of the most beautiful combinations that we’ve ever seen inside the Octagon,” Miller said of Cerrone. “That was the type of thing that as a fighter, that gives you chills.”

Cerrone knocked out Rick Story at UFC 202 for what was at the time his third-straight win. Before that, he picked up wins over the likes of former UFC lightweight champions Eddie Alvarez and Benson Henderson on the way to a lightweight title shot.

Cerrone and Miller had faced off once before during their respective careers in July 2014. He knocked out Miller in Round 2 with a head kick and follow-up ground-and-pound combinations.

Cerrone retires tied for first in UFC history with 18 post-fight bonus awards and tied for second in the promotion’s history with 23 wins. As Cerrone moves on to a career in show business, Miller and other fight fans will remember his tenacity inside the Octagon for years to come.

