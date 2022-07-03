Donald Cerrone Retires After UFC 276 Loss, MMA World Reacts

Donald Cerrone has retired after suffering a loss at UFC 276 tonight.

Cerrone went one-on-one with fellow veteran Jim Miller inside the Octagon to determine who would be the recordholder for most UFC victories. After what was mostly a grappling contest in the first round, Miller came out in the second round and was able to pull guard and lock Cerrone up in a guillotine choke.

“Cowboy” tried to fight out of it as best he could but was unable to break out and forced to tap. After the loss, Cerrone was interviewed by Joe Rogan, where he admitted that he just fought the last fight of his career.

Cerrone said he doesn’t love fighting anymore, and he’s going to go on to become a movie star, after which he received a huge ovation from the crowd.

Donald Cerrone lays down his gloves and hat in the Octagon at #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/1g7K6GX8OG — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 3, 2022

MMA World Reacts To Cerrone’s Retirement

Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) world reacted to Cerrone’s retirement here:

What a moment. Thank @Cowboycerrone 🙏 Standing ovation #TMOBILEARENA 🫡 Enjoy retirement Cowboy 🇺🇸 — Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) July 3, 2022

Much respect 🫡 and thank you for paving the way for the rest of us @Cowboycerrone #ufc276 — Chris “El Guapo” Gutierrez (@CGutierrezMMA) July 3, 2022

Such a fight between 2 legends 👏 #ufc276 — Jamie Mullarkey (@jamie_mullarkey) July 3, 2022

This is a sad for MMA but a new chapter for the “movie star” Legend @Cowboycerrone!! All love and respect my friend!! #UFC276 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 3, 2022

Congratulations @Cowboycerrone on an amazing career, thank you for all of the great fights. #Legend — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) July 3, 2022

Congrats legend mr anywhere anyone anytime 🙏🙏🙏 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 3, 2022

Donald Cerrone retires after his loss to Jim Miller.



“I don’t love it anymore, Joe.”



Respect, @Cowboycerrone. Massive respect. Great scene with his kids in there. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 3, 2022

With the loss, Cerrone ends his fight on a six-fight losing streak. As for Miller, he’s now on a three-fight win streak with the victory over Cerrone.