RDA: Brazilian Doctors Saved My Career, US Doctors Nearly Retired Me

Rafael dos Anjos (RDA) is giving credit to Brazilian doctors for his road to recovery.

Tonight at UFC Vegas 58, Rafael dos Anjos will be stepping back into the UFC Octagon to face Rafael Fiziev in the main event. Dos Anjos is riding a two-fight winning streak coming into this intriguing matchup and could be headed straight towards title contention with a win.

RDA had some time off between November of 2020 and this past March, he was dealing with some injuries and was working on recovery.

Image Credit: Getty Images /Matthew Stockman

Dos Anjos Credits Brazilian Doctors For Being Able To Continue His Fighting Career

During media day for the UFC Vegas 58 event, dos Anjos was asked about his time away from the cage, to which he gave some insight into the difficulties he went through trying to get a groin injury assessed.

“Recovery, because during the both the surgery, I was in Brazil, and doctors in the United States couldn’t figure out what I had,” RDA said. “I would be retired if it wasn’t for Brazil. Yeah, I went to two, three different doctors and they couldn’t say, okay, your MRI cool, I don’t see any dysfunction in your groin.

“But I went to Brazil, I did a different type of MRI and they find the dysfunction on my groin and then I got the surgery. And here I am 100% But like during that time, I just enjoy my family trying to grow up spiritually. And you know, was a very tough moment for me.”

Now that he is back in shape and working towards the goal of regaining the UFC lightweight championship, he must first get past Fiziev tonight. These two have been matched up before with the fight falling through due to different reasons. Now, they are closer than ever to learning who the best Rafael in the UFC is, and the winner may have their choice of top-five opponent next.

Who do you think walks out of the Octagon victorious at UFC Vegas 58 tonight, Rafael dos Anjos or Fiziev?