Drake Rewards McCann & Pimblett For Winning Parlay Bet

It seems the Drake curse is slowly turning into a blessing.

UFC London delivered a lucrative night for the rap superstar, who laid down a cool $2 million in a “Scouser’s parlay” that required both Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett to get their hands raised.

McCann delivered her end of the wager first, earning a first-round TKO of Hannah Goldy. Drake then took home $3.7 million in winnings when Pimblett sunk in a rear-naked choke to stop Jordan Leavitt.

Drake has traditionally been labelled a curse for his infamous track record of placing numerous ill-informed UFC bets. Typically, his wagers act as a harbinger of defeat for the unfortunate fighter on whom it’s placed.

Earlier this year, the rapper lost $275,000 when Jorge Masvidal lost to Colby Covington at UFC 272. He relinquished a further $427,000 when Justin Gaethje tasted defeated against Charles Oliveira at UFC 274.

But in the past month, the Honesty, Nevermind star’s luck has turned. Drizzy’s UFC London payday comes after he won big by placing $1 million on Israel Adesanya to defeat Jared Cannonier at UFC 276.

Drake Shares His Big Win With McCann & Pimblett

Knowing how much Drake had just banked thanks to their efforts, McCann and Pimblett weren’t going to let the rapper keep all his winnings to himself. In the dressing room at London’s O2 Arena, the duo took to Instagram to send a video to “Champagne Papi,” imploring him to splash out some of his winnings their way, in the form of a few shiny new Rolex watches.

“Excuse me Champaign Papi, we just broke your curse, lad. We just broke your curse. Can I have a Rolly? Can I have a Rolly, please?” said McCann in the video.

And at the UFC London post-fight press conference, Pimblett confirmed that he and Molly will both soon be sporting new designer timepieces, courtesy of Drake.

“Molly sent him a video right after asking for watches, and he said he’s going to give us both a Rolex. So we’re swimming in it,” said Pimblett.

What do you think of Drake gifting Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett their own Rolex watches?