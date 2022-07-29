Drew Dober Names The One Type Of Fight He Refuses To Accept

UFC lightweight Drew Dober doesn’t have time or energy to deal with less-than-exciting potential matchups in the Octagon.

Dober will face Rafael Alves at UFC 277 this Saturday. While the matchup will be on the prelims, it’s expected to be fireworks as two of the most explosive strikers in the division will go toe-to-toe.

Dober rarely lets his fights go to the judges’ scorecards, as evidenced by his most recent win over Terrance McKinney back in March. In losses against Islam Makhachev and Brad Riddell, he proved to be a tough matchup for his adversaries.

After a series of exciting fights in the Octagon, Dober admitted that he calculates which opponents could be unworthy dance partners before signing bout agreements.

Drew Dober Is Expecting Another War At UFC 277

© Handout Photo-USA TODAY Sports



During his UFC 277 pre-fight media day, Dober explained why he always seems to find himself in wild battles in the Octagon.

“I don’t like boring fights,” Dober said. “So when I think a fight is going to be boring, I don’t think I wanna accept the fight. This guy, he’s chaotic. He’s like the Tasmanian Devil he just spins when he goes in the cage. I don’t know which Rafael is going to show up, but I’m excited to show the best fight of the night.”

Dober is looking to potentially earn a spot in the Top 15 after recent wins over Alexander Hernandez and Nasrat Haqparast. He’s also fought the likes of Beneil Dariush and Olivier Aubin-Mercier earlier in his UFC tenure.

Dober is expecting Alves to bring the fight to him on Saturday night following his most recent finish over Marc Diakiese last November. Alves earned a shot in the UFC following a win on Dana White‘s Contender Series in 2020.

Some UFC fighters win despite putting on lackluster performances in the Octagon, but don’t expect Dober to be one of them anytime soon.

What are your thoughts on Drew Dober’s comments?