Fighters React To Drew Dober Stopping Alves At UFC 277

Drew Dober and Rafael Alves had the fans on their feet for a lightweight battle at UFC 277 that ended with a third-round body shot.

Alves was clearly fired up from the moment he made the walk to the cage, and the Brazilian took an early lead in the first round. Dober was able to take advantage of Alves slowing down a bit in the second round until an eye poke briefly halted the action.

Alves clearly used the break in the action to recover, and both men spent the remainder of the second round looking to finish each other.

Dober had been working the Brazilian’s body throughout the fight, and after applying pressure to start the third round managed to drop Alves with a perfect left hand to the body.

Fighters React To Drew Dober’s UFC 277 TKO

UFC fighters enjoyed the bout just as much as the fans in Dallas, and a few shared their thoughts on everything from the finish to Alves’ unique fighting style.

Gotta love those moves by Alves 😅 #UFC277 — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) July 31, 2022

Tried to take down Alves in training once and he back flipped out of my single leg he’s a freak athlete #UFC277 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) July 31, 2022

Great body shot dober beautiful finish @DrewDober — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) July 31, 2022

Nice fight and nice win for Dober 🔥 #ufc277 — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) July 31, 2022

@DrewDober is never in a boring fight — Brandon (@brandonroyval) July 31, 2022

This lightweight fight is fire 👀 — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) July 31, 2022

Dober is now on a 2-fight win streak after he also stopped Terrance McKinney in the first round of their fight last March.

MMA News has all of the result and highlights from UFC 277.