MMA World Reacts to Dricus du Plessis’ & Brad Tavares’ UFC 276 War

UFC middleweight Dricus du Plessis picked up a big win over Brad Tavares at UFC 276 after a hellacious war on the pay-per-view’s (PPV) prelims.

Du Plessis and Tavares went three rounds of great back-and-forth action, but when it was all said and done, it was du Plessis who was awarded the win via unanimous decision. The victory marked the fifth-straight victory inside the Octagon for du Plessis.

As for Tavares, his two-fight winning streak is now broken after his defeat tonight.

MMA World Reacts to Dricus du Plessis and Brad Tavares’ Battle

The mixed martial arts (MMA) world was going wild for this fight on Twitter. Check out some of their reactions here below:

Tavares is gangsta throwing with his nose destroyed like that! #UFC276 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 3, 2022

What a fight! Nonstop all the way to the buzzer! What a great start to a crazy card!

29-28 to Du Plessis for me!! @ufc #ufc276 — Mason Jones (@MasonJones1995) July 3, 2022

What a war — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) July 3, 2022

Amazing fight wowwww!!! — Dhiego Lima (@DhLimaMMA) July 3, 2022

Tavares came out with bleach blonde hair and it’s crimson red now😂 #ufc276 — RobFont (@RobSFont) July 3, 2022

What a close fight this was. Du plessis might have stole this fight. Hard fight to judge #Ufc276 — The Prince (@AmirAlbazi) July 3, 2022

Had @BradTavares up until the last 10seconds. Good fight #ufc276 — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) July 3, 2022

That might’ve been the most damage in one minute I’ve ever seen lol #ufc276 — RobFont (@RobSFont) July 3, 2022

Du Plessis is now rolling hot in the middleweight division, and will likely have a big opportunity coming his way after this performance.

