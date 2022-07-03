MMA World Reacts to Dricus du Plessis’ & Brad Tavares’ UFC 276 War

UFC middleweight Dricus du Plessis picked up a big win over Brad Tavares at UFC 276 after a hellacious war on the pay-per-view’s (PPV) prelims.
Du Plessis and Tavares went three rounds of great back-and-forth action, but when it was all said and done, it was du Plessis who was awarded the win via unanimous decision. The victory marked the fifth-straight victory inside the Octagon for du Plessis.
As for Tavares, his two-fight winning streak is now broken after his defeat tonight.
MMA World Reacts to Dricus du Plessis and Brad Tavares’ Battle
The mixed martial arts (MMA) world was going wild for this fight on Twitter. Check out some of their reactions here below:
Du Plessis is now rolling hot in the middleweight division, and will likely have a big opportunity coming his way after this performance.
Who would you like to see du Plessis compete against inside the Octagon next? Sound off in the comments below!