Dustin Jacoby Explains Pride Of Beating UFC Up-And-Comers

UFC light heavyweight contender Dustin Jacoby doesn’t mind defending his spot against prospects the promotion tries to push.

Jacoby made quick work of the always-tough Da Un Jung at UFC Long Island this past weekend. Just minutes into the fight, Jacoby caught Jung with a big right cross that dropped him and put the fight to an abrupt halt.

Jacoby admitted after his first-round knockout that he felt more nervous before this fight than any other fight in his career. This was because he debuted in the rankings at No. 15, and felt the pressures of holding on to his spot in the division.

Jacoby, a winner of seven straight fights, doesn’t mind being targeted by some of the more dangerous light heavyweights in the promotion.

Dustin Jacoby Continues To Defend His Spot In Light Heavyweight Rankings

During an exclusive interview with MMA News, Jacoby explained the extra joy he feels in taking out up-and-coming 205lb prospects.

“Absolutely. I have a lot of pride in myself, I’m a prideful guy,” Jacoby said. “I took a lot of pride in knowing I had to defend my spot, I couldn’t let this guy take what I worked for. It hasn’t just been these last few fights, it’s been the last 12 years of my fight career. I’ve worked so hard to be here and I always say you have to go through it to get to it.

“My experience is everything. I knew he was a younger fighter, I knew he was a very good fighter, an upcoming prospect…but I knew that I was better. I thought that I was a little bit better and my experiences give me that confidence. I knew I was gonna get the job done.”

Jacoby is in a spot that he felt may never come during his first stint with the UFC. After losing back-to-back fights in 2011 and 2012, he was let go by the UFC and spent time in Glory Kickboxing and various MMA promotions.

But after his recent successes, Jacoby could find himself in the light heavyweight title shot conversation with a few more wins. In the meantime, he’ll look to hold firm on his spot in the rankings and continue his remarkable run.

Do you feel that Dustin Jacoby could potentially challenge for a light heavyweight title?