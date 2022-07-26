Dustin Poirier’s Agent Reveals Next Expected Fight

Two-time UFC lightweight title challenger Dustin Poirier may be days away from getting his next Octagon assignment after a long wait.

Poirier hasn’t fought since a loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 last December. He’s been calling for a fight for months, including a matchup with Nate Diaz that didn’t come to fruition.

With Diaz booked for a fight with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279, Poirier is still without an opponent for his anticipated return to the Octagon. However, his agent teased a potential fight that may be in the beginning stages of getting booked.

Poirier’s representation, Tiki Ghosn, provided an insight into Poirier’s next fight on Tuesday in a chat with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Asked Dustin Poirier's (@DustinPoirier) representative Tiki Ghosn (@tikighosn) for an update.



"Looks like it's going to be Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA). Sounds like he wants the smoke and Dustin is going to give it to him."



UFC hasn't reached out yet, though. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 26, 2022

“Looks like it’s going to be [Michael Chandler],” Ghosn said on Poirier’s possible next opponent. “Sounds like he wants the smoke and Dustin is going to give it to him.”

Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler May Finally Settle Their Beef

Image Credits: Jeff Bottari/Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC

If the Poirier vs. Michael Chandler fight gets announced, it’ll settle months of bad blood brewing between the two former title challengers. The two stars came face to face cageside at UFC 276 and nearly erupted into an all-out brawl before security personnel intervened.

Chandler had called out Conor McGregor for a fight following his knockout win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 273. However, it’s unclear when McGregor will return to fighting as he continues to recover from leg surgery.

Chandler and Poirier have both lost to Oliveira for the lightweight title, with Chandler losing for the then-vacant belt at UFC 262. Oliveira will face Islam Makhachev for the again vacant title at UFC 280 on Oct. 22.

If the Poirier/Chandler fight becomes official, the winner could potentially earn another title shot against the Oliveira/Makhachev victor. As if UFC fans need more reasons to tune in to the targeted matchup, tensions between the two of them could get more heated leading up to the fight.

Do you want to see Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler next?